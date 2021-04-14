Ninja Warrior Returning to G4; Includes Never-Before-Seen SASUKE 35-37

With the network set to return this summer, G4's Epic April celebration rolled on with news that a very familiar face (or should we say, mountain) would be returning with it. On Wednesday, G4 announced that it would be the exclusive home to all 167 episodes of the international sensation SASUKE as well as three tournaments never-before-seen in the United States: SASUKE 35, 36, and 37. Better known as "Ninja Warrior" in the United States (and spawning an American version of the competition), the series was part of a content deal brokered with Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. (TBS) via TBS' licensing agent Bellon Entertainment Inc. the competition series pits heroic athletes of all types from pro gymnasts, to fisherman, to stand-up comedians, against a four-stage, formidable, and near-impossible obstacle course.

"Ninja Warrior has one of the most loyal fanbases on the planet, as apparent by the thousands of messages we've received asking for it to come home to G4," said Brian Terwilliger, VP of Programming and Creative Strategy for G4. "The sheer determination and willpower of those fans campaigning for its return rival those of the competitors on the show itself," continued Terwilliger. "Although Ninja Warrior has been broadcast in the US and many other countries, I am excited that this agreement will provide the opportunity for a new generation to enjoy the thrill of Ninja Warrior for the first time and a new way to experience the show for those who are already familiar with the series," said TBS Media Business Division President Junko Abe. "As someone who was…eliminated from American Ninja Warrior and replaced by the infinitely more talented Matt Iseman, I take some much-needed emotional closure from this Circle of Life moment," said Blair Herter, VP of Brand for G4. G4's recent Epic April celebration announcements have included its partnership with WWE for a competition video game series hosted by Xavier Woods aka Austin Creed as well as the official confirmation that Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez would be joining the G4 team.