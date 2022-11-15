No More "Four Batmans" for Warner Bros. Discovery? DCU Roadmap "Close"

We've said it before and we're going to say it here right now. When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios, we think it might be better if the heads of the latter (James Gunn and Peter Safran) did more of the talking and maybe the head of the former (David Zaslav) stick more financials and business "bigger picture stuff." During a conversation hosted by RBC on Tuesday morning, Zaslav covered a wider range of topics- including some good news to share about how things at going with the DCU's master strategy plan moving forward. In fact, the WBD head said that the duo is "coming close to the end" of putting together their DCU Bible. But then it gets interesting. "I think over the next few years, you're going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC; there's not going to be four Batmans," Zaslav added. "And so part of our strategy is [to] drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they've thrilled the fans. I think they're going to thrill you over a period of time." So no more "four Batmans" moving forward, huh? Guess that's the same for Superman, Wonder Woman, and the rest. Oh, not this could get interesting…

Along with the"there's not going to be four Batmans" line (ouch), that line about "drive the hell of out of DC" was also very telling, considering what Gunn tweeted out not long after THR's report hit. No words, just artwork of Michael Holt, aka Mister Terrific. Brilliant investor, the third smartest man in the world, and the current holder of the superhero name. So is the image just Gunn putting his love & respect for the character on public display? Or possibly a hint at what's to come on either the film or streaming side… or both?