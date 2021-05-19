Now Millennials Come for WWE Raw Ratings

Millennials have come to destroy yet another beloved institution. This time, feckless millennials have targeted WWE Raw for cancellation, just like they took out Applebees and mayonnaise. Oh, yes, the over-50 crowd has turned out to give Raw a respectable viewership this week, but the 18-49 demo rating is way down, the lowest its been all year, meaning millennials have abandoned WWE and Raw is paying the price.

Look, The Chadster hates to say these things about his own generation, but it's true. Millennials act like they care so much about "important causes," but when WWE Raw needs good ratings, where are millennials? They are nowhere to be found. It's a total disgrace.

Showbuzz Daily had no cable charts yesterday. Something happened to their website last week and they haven't fixed it yet. But PW Torch had the numbers for Raw, which drew 1.823 million viewers across three hours, with hour one drawing 1.790 million viewers, hour two drawing 1.932 million viewers, and hour three drawing 1.748 million viewers. But in the 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a .48 on average for the night, down from .53 last week and the lowest demo rating of the year. Thanks, millennials!

Obviously, this doesn't look good, not for WWE Raw, and not for millennials. But the good news is that there's still time for everybody to come to their senses. Fellow millennials, please tune back into WWE Raw so the ratings can go up and The Chadster can feel properly validated. Do you know how much work The Chadster puts into writing these WWE Raw ratings articles? The Chadster deserves this just as much as he deserves a four-pack of White Claw seltzer. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

