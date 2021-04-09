NXT Loses Final Wednesday Night Ratings Battle with AEW Dynamite

In the final battle of the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars, The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT tried its hardest but ultimately failed to defeat its bitter rival, AEW Dynamite. NXT did manage to draw more viewers than AEW, but AEW ranked higher in the ratings charts, which are based on the 18-49 demographic. To say that this is a disappointment for The Chadster would be an understatement. The Chadster poured his heart and soul for over a year into wishing WWE NXT would beat AEW Dynamite in the ratings, 99% of the time, The Chadster came up short, just like NXT. Auuugghh!

WWE NXT Tried, But Not Hard Enough – The Story of The Chadster's Life

On paper, NXT should have had a major advantage this week. It's WrestleMania week, for one thing, the one week of the year when WWE has the maximum possible attention focused on it. And to capitalize, NXT booked a two-night Takeover special, the first part of which aired last night. And it did pay off in terms of earning NXT the highest ranking it's had in quite a while, but it still wasn't enough to crack the top much, much less dethrone the top five ranked Dynamite.

NXT was ranked 11th place this week with a .22 in the 18-49 demographic and 768,000 total viewers. Dynamite, on the other hand, was ranked 5th place with a .28 in 18-49 and 688,000 viewers. MTV's The Challenge, NBA Basketball, and Real Housewives took the top four spots of the night on cable, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

How humiliating for both WWE and The Chadster. One more loss, on top of so many others. The Chadster is sad now. Maybe The Chadster will see you again… someday.