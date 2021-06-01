NXT Preview For 6/1- A Triple Threat Number One Contender Match
Hey gang! So last week's episode of NXT on the USA Network was highly anticipated, with a few notable matches announced ahead of time, including the main event rematch of Champion Karrion Kross defending his title against Finn Balor. And for tonight's show, the brand has followed that up by announcing a whopping… two matches. Two matches. So either these are going to be some old-school smokey Madison Square Garden Bruno Sammartino-Esque long feats of strength that each last an hour, or we're going to get some surprise unannounced bouts as the show goes live tonight.
Now to be fair, the two announced matches are pretty consequential, including the main event featuring a triple threat match of Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly, and Pete Dunne battling it out to find out who will challenge Karrion Kross for the title in 12 days at In Your House.
Here's how WWE.com describes tonight's triple threat match:
Who will face Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House?
We will learn the answer to that question as Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne collide in a Triple Threat Match to kick off Tuesday night's NXT, with the winner becoming the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Title. The match will be presented with picture-in-picture, so the NXT Universe won't miss a second of the action.
NXT General Manager William Regal announced the match pitting three of NXT's pillars against each other. With his win last month over former NXT Champion Adam Cole, O'Reilly has proven he's cut out for the big time. Is he ready to take the next step?
Meanwhile, Gargano's reign as NXT North American Champion was ended earlier this month by Bronson Reed. But as a former NXT Champion, Johnny Wrestling has proven he has what it takes to wear the black-and-gold brand's richest prize.
Dunne has kept no secrets about his intentions to become NXT Champion for some time. Is it only a matter of time before the former NXT United Kingdom Champion adds another accolade to his resume?
Tune in Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network to see who earns the right to challenge Kross!