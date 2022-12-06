NXT Will Feature 2 Wild Card Matches With Deadline Implications

We are just four days away from NXT's next premium live event, NXT Deadline, which will take over Peacock this Saturday night. The big selling point for the event is the debut of the brand new Iron Survivor Challenge match, of which we will be seeing two (a men's and women's version, respectively), so hopefully it delivers. We know the first four competitors in each match as they were announced on last week's show, but with one slot left for each bout, tonight's NXT will see two Wild Card Triple Threat matches to determine the final entrant in the men's and women's matches.

Tonight on the USA Network will be all about setting the stage for Saturday's NXT Deadline premium live event, and keeping with that, the pair of Triple Threat matches tonight will have a direct impact on the headlining matches of that show. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's NXT:

"With four of the competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline set, a Triple Threat Match between Axiom, Von Wagner, and Andre Chase will determine the final competitor for the historic match.

Shawn Michaels revealed on NXT that Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, JD McDonagh, and Joe Gacy are already confirmed for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

Which NXT superstar will come out on top and join them in the Iron Survivor Challenge? Find out live when the Triple Threat Match kicks off NXT at 8/7 C Tuesday on USA Network!"

Along with that, tonight we will see the other Triple Threat match featuring Indi Hartwell, Wendy Choo, and Fallon Henley, Tony D'Angelo returning to action from his injury, Pretty Deadly performing "A Real Christmas Story", and Grayson Waller hosting his opponents in the Iron Survivor Challenge on The Grayson Waller Effect.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.