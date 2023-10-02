Posted in: Peacock, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: becky lynch, Instagram, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, NXT, NXT No Mercy, peacock, wrestling, wwe

NXT Women's Champ Becky Lynch Shares Look at Gruesome Injury

Becky Lynch retained her WWE NXT Women's Title at No Mercy but suffered a gruesome arm injury that she shared on Instagram in full detail.

Hopefully, you were able to watch this past Saturday night's NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event on Peacock because it ended up being a pretty eventful and badass night of pro wrestling action. If you missed it, the main event match pitting current NXT Women's Champion and Raw star Becky Lynch against former Champion Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match for the title ended up delivering on its stipulation promise. Both women spilled blood in the vicious and hard-hitting throw-down, but it was the defending and still Champion Lynch who appears to have walked away with the worst-looking of the injuries and she's been kind enough to share the evidence with the world.

While "The Man" walked out of Saturday's No Mercy as the Champion, Becky Lynch was more than willing to show fans just what she went through to retain the belt. In a post on her Instagram page yesterday, Lynch put over the event and her victory over Tiffany Stratton in their Extreme Rules Match. Accompanying this were several pictures from the event, including one at the end that earned the good ol' "Sensitive Content Warning" from Instagram, and let me tell you, it damn sure earned it. The post is below, but I will warn those of you with sensitive stomachs, or who don't normally enjoy watching graphic medical footage, this is the full enchilada and will fulfill the curiosities of anyone wondering what the inside of Becky Lynch's arm looks like.

As bad as it looks, according to Fightful Select, the whole thing was sewn up with 11 stitches, and Becky Lynch won't be missing any screen time as a result of the nasty injury. The wound appeared to occur in the middle of the match in a spot involving a trash can, and as you can ask Frank "The Trashman" Reynolds and Rickety Cricket on It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, those things can be pretty dangerous.

If you didn't catch NXT No Mercy on Saturday night, the good news is you can watch it anytime on Peacock in the US or the WWE Network everywhere else and see Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton tear each other up.

