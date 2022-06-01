Obi-Wan: Comparing Moses Ingram with Gina Carano Is Painfully Stupid

When it comes to the long list of reasons to hate racist, narrow-minded, gate-keeping fake-fans like the ones that Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva Sevander aka Third Sister) has had to deal with over the past several days, you can "f***ing predictable" to that list. Apparently, as some kind of "response" to the support that Ingram's received from folks like her co-star Ewan McGregor, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount, and millions of others, our trolls have decided to trot out The Mandalorian firee Gina Carano as some lame attempt at "Yeah, But What About…?" Now, I don't know how hard some folks need to abuse their brains to believe some things, but attempting to compare Ingram's situation with Carano's? I'm going with autoerotic asphyxiation as someone hits them in the head with a brick to keep them from passing out. But just in case it's not clear enough…

Ingram is getting hate because of the color of her skin… because of who she is as a human being.

Carano got fired because she was selfish & privileged. And for those who need a trip down memory lane (with receipts) for a reminder… buckle up!

So back in May 2021, an article in Variety noted Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's update on Rangers of the New Republic and how it was "not currently in active development." Now "not currently in active development" didn't mean the project was dead since the narrative direction of the series was never officially confirmed. But then November came around and Kennedy seemingly put the final nail in the coffin with an update revealing that the work that was done on "Rangers" was not going to waste. "We'd never written any scripts or anything on that. Some of that will figure into future episodes, I'm sure, of the next iteration of 'The Mandalorian'," Kennedy said during an interview with Empire.

Of course, Carano getting the boot from Lucasfilm & Disney+'s original "Star Wars" spinoff series earlier that year after months of controversial social media posts that peddled whackjob conspiracy theories & half-assed pseudo-science while finding ways to insult the very fanbase that actually allowed her to collect a paycheck from "The Mouse" had a whole lot to do with that. It culminated in an Instagram Stories post where Carano supported comparing the "persecution" that she believes conservatives were enduring (especially with the COVID pandemic) with what Jewish people suffered in Nazi Germany. Check out a screencap of the image Carano posted above that was reportedly the final straw for the streaming service. Of course, the post was taken down to make it seem like nothing ever happened, which is why it's always good to have screencaps (we made out thoughts known on how painfully pathetic it is for Carano to try to play the victim here, here, here, here, and here).

Having seen some of what was sent to Ingram, McGregor said it "broke my heart" and "sickened me to my stomach" in a video posted defending & supporting Ingram, calling her performance "absolutely amazing" and essential to Obi-Wan. "We stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no 'Star Wars' fan in my mind. There is no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses." Here's a look at McGregor's video:

Here's a screencap from Ingram's Instagram Stories on Tuesday offering just one example of what Ingram has had to endure for no other reason than she doesn't fit the pathetic views of impotent gatekeepers desperate to feel relevant. To be clear, this one's "tame" (for lack of a better phrase) compared to the other examples that Ingram shared, which included the N-word, threats, and more:

And here's a look at what Lucasfilm & Disney had to say in support of the star after Ingram's posts went live: "There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist. We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the 'Star Wars' family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist." Here's a look at the post:

