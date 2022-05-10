Obi-Wan Kenobi Composer Natalie Holt Talks John Williams Contribution

Everything composer John Williams does for the Star Wars franchise is gravy at this point given his contributions from the franchise's very beginnings starting with 1977's A New Hope. Williams provided the score for all nine episodic releases for Lucasfilm primarily paving the way for the next generation of composers including Natalie Holt, who's doing the same for the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Holt has an impressive resume on her own, including PBS' Victoria, Stardust, Paddington, the upcoming DC's Batgirl for Warner Bros, and another Disney-owned IP in Marvel for the Disney+ series Loki, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to reveal Williams' contribution for Obi-Wan.

How John Williams Got Involved with Obi-Wan Kenobi

"We didn't collaborate, but I did get to use his [Obi-Wan] theme," Holt said when asked about working with Williams. "He didn't have very long and it was quite last minute whether he'd have time or not. But he really wanted to write that theme because he was the one character that he didn't write the theme for in the original movie. So I think he had this feeling that he wanted to complete the challenge." Williams has been busy scoring the untitled fifth Indiana Jones film and Steven Spielberg's upcoming The Fabelmans. "I think he had two weeks and he came on board and wrote the Obi theme and a suite, which is the main title, and then a few variations of how the Obi theme can work," she said. "That was what he had time to give the project, and it was just a gift. It's so perfect and in a way, once I had that Obi theme, it set the tentpoles up for the project."

People used to look down, I think, on TV," she said. "John Williams is now providing the theme for a TV show. I think we're all in good company." Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on May 27th on Disney+.