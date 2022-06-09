Obi-Wan Kenobi E04 Review: Inquisitor Reva- Smartest Star Wars Villain

When we last left our heroes on Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Tala (Indira Varma) & Ben (Ewan McGregor) were trying to make their daring escape with Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) from the Empire but hit a formidable snag. We come to find out that Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) is probably the "Star Wars" universe's smartest villain by easily one-upping the protagonists, capturing the Princess of Alderaan at the end of "Part III" and killing the pilot that would have helped her escape. Pretty impressive. Consider this your minor spoilers warning.

In "Part IV," we find Ben recovering from his serious ass-kicking at the hands of his former padawan, the former Anakin Skywalker now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). Tala and her droid manage to pull him to safety and place him in a medical bacta tank to help heal his burned shoulders. As he comes to following his lingering nightmare, he's back on oath duty he swore to Leia's father Bail (Jimmy Smits) to save her life. Not taking "no" for an answer, they trace the whereabouts to an imperial stronghold where Vader happened to be away. So the two set out to try to free Leia from her imprisonment with Tala still retaining her cover as a high-ranking Imperial officer as Obi-Wan infiltrated the base via an underwater entrance.

The action goes as predictably as planned with Tala being very good at her job while Ben shows enough competence to "Jedi" his way the best he can… even going with the classic "mind trick." There is a memorable sequence in an underwater hallway that's pretty epic. We don't get your average interrogation between Reva and Leia, mainly because an adult-to-child interaction goes about as well as expected with Blair channeling the fiery spirit of her predecessor Carrie Fisher remaining stoic and defiant. Also, it's Disney and I don't expect "child torture" would be okay even when their platform is shared with the more adult-oriented MCU shows. At the same time, Reva is probably one of the best-written, most efficient characters of the franchise simply because she just doesn't fuck around. She looks to get things done and isn't caught up in ego or subservience.

No matter how much Reva's peers constantly disrespect her, she carries herself so much better, and it's clear that the Empire doesn't deserve her. If the Empire had two or three more like her, there wouldn't even be a Rebel Alliance to speak of. Vader is the only other figure that comes close and he almost messes it up himself with his temper. If there's one pet peeve I found in the Star Wars franchise is how ridiculously callous it can treat its villains at times and a hero is only as good as the threat he/she faces. Director Deborah Chow has it down pat since she was put on The Mandalorian and now carrying into Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor and Varma also deserve their share of credit for how they carried themselves throughout the episodes as do writers Joby Harold and Hannah Friedman. While it's not as good as Part III, the momentum is certainly carried over to what looks to be an exciting finish with two episodes to go.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi E04 "Part IV" Review by Tom Chang 8.5 / 10 In Lucasfilm & Disney+'s Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor & Indira Varma lead a swashbuckling, espionage-filled adventure that sees them infiltrating an Empire stronghold. Equal credit and then some go to Moses Ingram and Vivien Lyra Blair for their tense interrogation scenes, and bonus points to Ingram for making Reva one of the best villains in the "Star Wars" universe. Credits Director Deborah Chow