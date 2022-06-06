Obi-Wan Kenobi Gives The Most Important Character Their Own Key Art

Obi-Wan Kenobi made its debut at Star Wars Celebration last month and then dropped a little early on Disney+ right after that premiere with fans which was a smart move considering that the spoilers were absolutely everywhere. The third episode came the following Wednesday, and even the people that seemed a bit lukewarm on the show had a lot to say about that third episode. People say that this is the most frightening that Darth Vader has been in a very long time, which is fair. Straight up snapping a kid's neck and dragging his former mentor through fire for some poetic justice seemed to be the order of the day by the time the episode ended. The fourth episode will deal with the fallout of all that, but the official Twitter shared three more pieces of key art to the collection, including one of the most important characters of the series; NEDB. Tala, the badass that she is, got one too. And Vader, but he's not that important.

Joining Ewan McGregor & Hayden Christensen are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of Obi-Wan Kenobi with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.