Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Wants "Clone Wars" Armor in Season 2

If Disney and Lucasfilm renew Obi-Wan Kenobi for Season 2, Ewan McGregor has his heart set on wearing Obi-Wan's Clone Wars armor.

Ever since The Clone Wars and Rebels, creator Dave Filoni expanded his animated corner of the Star Wars universe to live-action, starting with The Mandalorian and then Ahsoka. With Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the title character in the Disney+ live-action series Obi-Wan Kenobi from creator Joby Harold, season one not only closed the gap a bit for the character between 2005's Revenge of the Sith and 1977's A New Hope but also left room to revisit the events of The Clone Wars, which took place between Attack of the Clones and RotS. McGregor, who appeared at Los Angeles Comic Con, spoke on what he hopes will happen should Disney officially greenlight season two.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Ewan McGregor on Wearing 'Clone Wars' Armor and Sharing More Flashbacks with Hayden Christensen

Jamie Jirak, who was in attendance, wrote on her social media, "Ewan McGregor says they're "exploring" ideas for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, and he wants to wear the Clone Wars armor and do more flashbacks with Hayden Christensen. The crowd went INSANE. #LACC" McGregor, who made his Star Wars debut in 1999's The Phantom Menace, and Christensen first appeared together as Master Obi-Wan and apprentice Anakin Skywalker in the 2002 sequel. Christensen took over for Jake Lloyd from the previous film. He would reprise the role again for RotS as the character transitioned to Darth Vader with the late James Earl Jones reprising Vader's voice as he had since ANH.

McGregor and Christensen would reunite in Obi-Wan Kenobi season one as the two dueled twice with the second time exposing Anakin's heavily scarred face after Obi-Wan splits Vader's helmet open with Christensen and Jones voicing him simultaneously as the suit was damaged in the season finale confrontation. We also saw Christensen's Anakin self in flashbacks when he was still in the Jedi Order, sparring with his former master. When TCW premiered in 2008, James Arnold Taylor and Matt Lanter, respectively, voiced their animated counterparts of Obi-Wan and Anakin.

Ahsoka Tano, which is Filoni's original creation as the main character in TCW, was Anakin's apprentice and voiced by Ashley Eckstein. As the live-action Ahsoka revisited the events of TCW, Christensen reprised his role while Ariana Greenblatt played Rosario Dawson's younger TCW-era counterpart in the flashback sequences.

