Obi-Wan Kenobi Confronts Anakin with Blitzway's New Star Wars Statue

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Blitzway as they debut some unique Star Wars statues that feature some poseable elements

Obi-Wan Kenobi statue stands at 23", showcasing Ewan McGregor's likeness with articulated arms and LED saber.

Companion Anakin statue captures rising tension before their epic duel in Revenge of the Sith.

Available for pre-order at $532, these iconic collectibles set to release in Q3 2025 for fans and collectors.

Confront your former Padawan with Blitzway as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles from Revenge of the Sith. Coming in at 23" tall, some new highly detailed statues have been unveiled, including the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi. This statue features an incredible likeness to Ewan McGregor and will have a removable fabric robe and an LED lightsaber. However, that is not all, as the statue has something unique, with articulated elements in his arm. This will also be for some custom posing with this release, and Blitzway will also be releasing a companion Anakin Skywalker statue as well. Star Wars fans will be pleased with adding these releases to their collection but they are not cheap. Blitzway has these statues priced at $532, and they are set for a Q3 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live for both Jedi.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – Obi-Wan Kenobi

"Blitzway proudly presents the first lineup in its Star Wars Action Statue series, featuring Anakin Skywalker and his Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Inspired by Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), the Standard Version captures the intense emotions and rising tension between Anakin and Obi-Wan before their fateful duel near the film's climax."

"Obi-Wan, faced with the tragedy of watching his apprentice and brother, Anakin, succumb to the dark side, is portrayed with a poignant mix of sorrow and unwavering duty as a Jedi. His pose reflects this heavy emotional burden, from his sloping shoulders to his firm, grounded stance, capturing the weight and solemnity of a Jedi Master. Both Black Label 002 and the Standard Versions of Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi feature Blitzway's 'ACTION STATUE' technology, allowing for dynamic posing with articulated joints."

