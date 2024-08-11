Posted in: NBC, Olympics, Peacock, Preview, Sports, TV | Tagged: los angeles, nbc, olympics, peacock, tom cruise

Olympics Closing Ceremony Sees Tom Cruise Take a Dive for LA 2028

Tom Cruise did a stunt dive into the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremonies to kick-start the road to Los Angeles 2028 - and it didn't end there.

It's not like the closing ceremonies to the Paris 2024 Olympics already didn't have a huge line-up ready to go. We saw Phoenix, Air, and Belgian pop star Angele performing earlier in the ceremony – with H.E.R., Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers on tap as the Olympics passes flag onto Los Angeles for the 2028 games. But if you're bringing the Olympics to Hollywood, then you have to go big – and that means Tom Cruise is going to show up. After H.E.R. performed "The Star Spangled Banner," the Oscar and Emmy-winner continued to play, Cruise confirmed what folks had been speculating about for weeks when the Mission: Impossible 8 star jumped from the roof of the Stade de France and made his way toward the stage (but not before some hugs, kisses, and selfies with athletes). Handed the Olympic flag by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles, Cruise hopped on a motorcycle and (pre-recorded) made his way through the city onto a carrier plane.

From there, Cruise sky-dived near the "HOLLYWOOD" sign (all to the music of the Red Hot Chili Peppers) – where he passed the flag on (but not before he redesigned the historic sign with some Olympic rings). From there, the Olympic flag makes its way officially to Los Angeles – just in time for a live performance from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eilish, and Snoop Dogg. While a visual spectacle, Cruise's stunt wasn't that much of a surprise to some. In March, there were reports that Cruise and a film crew were working on some project near the famed sign – including a moment showing Cruise handing a flag to someone. A month later, there were reports that Cruise and a film crew were filming some scenes of Cruise on a motorcycle near the Saint-Georges metro station, the Pont de Bir-Hakeim, and around the Arc de Triomphe. In both instances, representatives would not comment on the reporting – and now we know why. Here's a look at a message from Cruise and a video of his jump:

