Olympics: Taylor Swift Honors Biles, Ledecky & Richardson's "Style"

To the tune of "Style," Taylor Swift narrated a video honoring U.S. Olympics medal-winners Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky & Sha'Carri Richardson.

Earlier today, singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift made two things clear. First, she wasn't going to be left out of an Olympic celebration that saw Celine Dion and Lady Gaga owning the opening ceremony – hitting even harder emotionally knowing that it was Dion's comeback performance from Stiff-Person Syndrome – and Beyonce dropping a special message for Team USA. Second, her love of sports extends beyond the NFL (nothing personal, Travis Kelce). Earlier today, NBC Sports released a tribute promo video with music and narration from Swift honoring three U.S. women athletes who've been making it happen during the 2024 Paris Olympics – Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, and Sha'Carri Richardson.

"Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching. Because there's no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow. You do what you love. You love what you do. You believe in your style, whatever it is," Swift shared in the video that was released (you can check it out below), which also included music from the 1989 single "Style."

After talent manager Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine – and thus, acquiring the masters of Swift's albums that were released by the label – Swift took on the Herculean task of re-recording those albums so that she could own those masters and regain control of her art and how it's used. In October 2023, a "Taylor's Version" (the new masters) of 1989 was released that included a re-recorded version of "Style." Here's a look at the lyric video for the re-recorded song:

