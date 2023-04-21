Only Murders in the Building Cast Celebrates S03 Filming Wrap (VIDEO) A dancing Paul Rudd & Meryl Streep plus some sentimental social media posts signal the end of filming Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

The celebrations on social media from the cast of Only Murders in the Building have begun as season three officially wraps up filming. The Hulu original series tends to embrace the connections to be made to their audience on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and other social media accounts. So much beyond the mysteries of the Arconia are ahead for Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin). With such a shocking last episode for season two, with deadly consequences for the appearance of Paul Rudd's character

Previous casting for season three of Only Murders in the Building includes Rudd, Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park. Other names given include Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, Don Darryl Rivera, Allison Guinn, and Gerald Caesar to add to the list of names joining the world of Broadway mystery and the Arconia. Also, we will be seeing a lot more of Howard Morris since Michael Cyril Creighton has been upped to a series regular. I hope he finds peace and love in his anxious life, but in this series, you never know what may happen next.

Gomez has embraced the joys of filming with Streep in a recent Instagram post. The same could be said for others on the cast who have shown a lot of love for the environment and stories created on the Hulu series. Rudd dancing with Streep on the set for season three will forever be a wholesome memory permanently planted in the brain. Only Murders in the Building is giving little bits and teasing information about what might be happening in this new season. From wedding gowns to a theatrical murder to solve, the podcast trio has a lot to work through, and it appears to be very on-brand based on what we've seen so far. Let us know any theories you have in the comments below!