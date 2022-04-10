Only Murders In The Building Cast, Creator on Scripts vs Ad-Libbing

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is coming close to the premiere of its second season on June 28th but there's a lot more to learn about the process behind the scenes with the fictional podcasting trio before that time comes. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and series creator, John Hoffman, discussed Only Murders in the Building at a recent panel. While Gomez, Short, and Hoffman were present in person for the discussion, Martin almost brought his character Charles out with him as he connected via a Zoom call.

The four of them joked around a lot and showed a lot of what many shows hope for, a true connection between cast members. And while one would look at the talent in front of them and assume there must be some improv or ad-libbing that had to have happened in season one, apparently that's not at all the case. According to Martin, the script has very often gotten the voices of their characters so well that they haven't gone into ad-lib mode hardly ever, but when they do it comes through consultation with Hoffman or the writers.

From Short's joke about Martin being mistaken for Angela Lansbury and almost respecting him as a comedian to the genuine closeness Gomez has felt to her character Mabel, the discussion opened up a lot for fans. Only Murders in the Building has developed a lot that is now being brought into the second season. In reference to working with Martin & Short, Gomez said, "They made me feel incredibly comfortable. I was obviously intimidated. They have ideas for me and they'll trust me with it, and they let me do my thing." The growth and connections made are obvious and we can't wait to see what happens next for the trio at The Arconia in season two, streaming on Hulu on June 28th.