Only Murders in the Building S02 Teaser: Things Are Not Looking Good

With the second season of Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building set to hit streaming screens next month, doesn't today seem as good of a day as any for an official teaser? Well, the folks at the streaming service thought so because that's exactly what's waiting for you below. Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) & Mabel (Gomez) race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder. Simple enough, right? Ummm… right? It would be if it wasn't for all of that darn evidence that keeps finding its to them, as you're about to see.

With our favorite trio ready to crack the case one more time (the sooner, the better considering their circumstances), here's a look at an official teaser for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building (premiering on June 28th):

"'Only Murders In The Building' came in this year as an unexpected yet welcomed television surprise. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez bring every ounce of passion for storytelling to each scene. The depth of comedy & mystery coupled with a genuine connection to characters never ceases to both surprise and amaze me," wrote Bleeding Cool's Britney Bender about the series. "It's one of those shows that was so perfectly meant for either week-to-week viewing or binge-watching because it knew its' audience and didn't dismiss how much a mystery aspect would be loved and appreciated. It translates the passion of a favorite thrilling novel, that you would find yourself quoting from daily and presents it perfectly in front of your eyes." Now here's a look back at what Martin, Short & Gomez had to say when the premiere date for the second season was first revealed.

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.