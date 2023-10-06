Posted in: Hulu, Review, TV | Tagged: hulu, martin short, OMITB, Only Murders in the Building, paul rudd, Review, selena gomez, steve martin

Only Murders In The Building S03 Finale Review: Rats of Ben Glenroy

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Season 3 finale provides all the laughter and emotion we hoped for while setting the stage for Season 4.

Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) put the pieces together and identify who had a hand in Ben Glenroy's (Paul Rudd) death in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building season three finale "Opening Night." This was a gorgeous episode and a fantastic conclusion to a season that ventured out into new territory, mainly outside of the Arconia. Potential spoilers and more are ahead for this episode. Make sure to watch it all on Hulu if you don't wish for things to be spoiled!

Only Murders in the Building gathered all the narrative threads and expertly arranged them in the season finale. The way in which Donna (Linda Emond) speaks about her experiences rising through the ranks of the theater industry compared to becoming a mother is fascinating. This was a brilliant way to begin the episode, and it gave me such conflicted feelings over Donna as a character when she reveals how much she loves her son while also obsessing over her work.

Death, murder, and lives remain complicated in this episode, but that's how it should be. A murderer has never been only that, there's always been more when it comes to Only Murders in the Building. Including Loretta (Meryl Streep) and Tobert (Jesse Williams) in the trio's big reveal was so much fun to watch. From Tobert being a life-sized coat rack with his mic to notes being read off of Charles' back when confronting Donna, the comedy in this episode was next-level.

While the comedy was superb, the emotional and heart-wrenching moments made this episode a home run. When Dickie (Jeremy Shamos) was watching Loretta perform, my heart felt so full at that moment. The building tension that led to the two acknowledging they were mother and son was so incredibly impactful. Even the little nods to stuff like Clueless, when "as if!" was said to Ben, impacted me. The winks and nods and ability to make fun of itself have always been a blessing with Only Murders in the Building, but so has its ability to shock you in an instant.

The finale was absolutely phenomenal, and the editing in multiple instances made it so. The direction and movement of the camera as Cliff (Wesley Taylor) and Ben argue over what Donna had done with the poisoned cookie is amazing. Ben's death wasn't simple, it was a complicated mixture of protective mothers, miscommunication, and elevator shafts without doors. The finale's twist truly surprised me and left me so excited for the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 10 Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, S03E10, "Opening Night" was a spectacular episode filled with twists and turns both in emotion and in storytelling. After this finale, the anticipation for what's next is at an all-time high. Credits Production Hulu

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!