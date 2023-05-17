Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Sets August Return: Thoughts This summer is about to get even better for fans of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, whose Season 3 premiere date was recently released.

What began with a mysterious murder at the Arconia continues with death on Broadway this summer in season three of Only Murders in the Building. Hulu's hit series, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, continues the hilarious and chaotic dramatics in its third season on the streaming platform. With Paul Rudd and guest star announcements such as Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park, the chaos on August 8th will continue to make fans laugh and develop their list of suspects.

Other names added to this upcoming season of Only Murder in the Building include Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, Don Darryl Rivera, Allison Guinn, and Gerald Caesar. Also, we will be seeing a lot more of Howard Morris since Michael Cyril Creighton has been upped to a series regular. The numerous social media postings and celebrations during and after filming have provided a lot for fans. Sadly, for the majority of the summer, we'll be waiting for season three.

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Martin, Short, Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Last season included yet another murder in the Arconia, but this season is expanding outside of the building and into new territory for the podcasting trio.

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman. They also executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.