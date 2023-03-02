Orange Cassidy, Danhausen Win Spot in AEW Revolution Tag Title 4-Way Fans were probably expecting FTR, but instead they got the very unsurprising surprise of Orange Cassidy and Danhausen on AEW Dynamite last night.

The Chadster is rarely willing to offer praise for AEW, which is a consequence of The Chadster being one of the only unbiased wrestling journalists in the business. All the other journalists are biased toward AEW, so The Chadster has to even the score. But in this instance, The Chadster will make an exception because The Chadster thought the results of the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite last night were absolutely wonderful because it was just so disappointing to AEW fans and they deserve to be let down once in a while.

When AEW announced that there would be two battle royales to fill the spots in the four-way matchup for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at AEW Revolution, The Chadster and most AEW fans expected that this would result in at least one return. But Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal won the first spot last week, and in this week's show, Orange Cassidy and Danhausen secured the final spot in the match which also includes champs The Gunns and former champs The Acclaimed. Cassidy and Danhausen stepped in to replace an injured Best Friends, even though Cassidy had defended his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Big Bill earlier in the night. Danhausen eliminated the Butcher and The Blade to secure the win for his team at the end of a confusing battle royale.

For one thing, AEW seemed to drop the Casino gimmick from past matches with that label. There were no suits of cards and no joker. Instead, teams entered at randomly timed intervals like poorly run Royal Rumble. And since there was no Joker, there was no surprise return at the end, even though most AEW fans were probably expecting FTR. The fan-favorite team has been on hiatus, with member Bald launching a podcast where he constantly criticizes AEW and its wrestlers, quickly becoming one of The Chadster's favorite podcasts. Hair, on the other hand, has been quiet since the team took a hiatus, but even so, fans were hoping for a return that didn't materialize last night, leading to a poor reception to the victory by the usual fan-favorites Cassidy and Danhausen.

Plenty of room in that backpack for MORE CHAMPIONSHIPS! 🎒🏆

After winning the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale, @DanhausenAD & #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy are on their way to #AEWRevolution to challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/6h2JB5zsqr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

If there's one thing The Chadster loves to see, it's AEW fans being disappointed by or getting mad at AEW. If AEW booked more shows to cheese off its own fans, The Chadster might even grow a very minuscule appreciation for the show, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

