Orange Cassidy Wins Worst Battle Royale Ever at AEW Double or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing started off with an absolute catastrophe of a battle royale for the International Championship. The Chadster offers his most unbiased thanks to the readers who made the wise choice to get their coverage of Double or Nothing from a true expert rather than one of those other biased wrestling journalists. Can you believe AEW had the audacity to book this PPV on the same week as WWE Night of Champions? Auughh man! So unfair! But fear not, The Chadster is here to give the most objective take on the worst battle royale he's ever seen, starring the worse wrestler he's ever seen: Orange Cassidy. 😒

The match itself featured Orange Cassidy defending his International Championship against a bunch of wrestlers who have literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. Among the contestants were Kommander, Big Bill, Lee Moriarity, Trent Beretta, Kip Sabian, and many more. The Chadster doesn't even want to mention all their names, because it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

In the end, Orange Cassidy came out on top, retaining his title against Swerve Strickland in a disgraceful finish that could never hold a candle to the magnificence of Seth Rollins winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions yesterday. The match had too many wrestlers and feuds crammed into it, as if AEW and Tony Khan were trying to trick viewers into caring about this mockery of a championship match. 🤯

The Chadster will continue to monitor AEW Double or Nothing for any other disrespectful antics Tony Khan and company will undoubtedly perpetrate tonight. So stay tuned for further updates and know that The Chadster is keeping a vigilant eye on them all for you. 😠👀

