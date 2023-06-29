Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: orlando bloom, peacock, preview, streaming, trailer, tv

Orlando Bloom: To The Edge Chronicles Journey of Self-Discovery

Peacock will be taking viewers on an adventure we did not know we needed, but now cannot wait for Orlando Bloom: To the Edge following the actor on a 3 part docuseries. The series will take us on a journey as the actor pushes himself to his limits in the name of self-discovery while facing and overcoming his fears.

Orlando Bloom (known for his performance as Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean, Legolas in Lord of the Rings, and Philo in Carnival Row) will be taking us along on a soul-searching ride exploring his physical, mental, and spiritual boundaries as he pushes himself to the edge by learning three extreme sports. It will follow Bloom as he faces his fears while inspiring others to explore and push beyond their own limits and comfort zones in their day-to-day lives.

Actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom embarks on a physical, mental and spiritual journey of self-discovery as he undertakes learning three extreme sports — wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing — to push himself to the edge of what is possible. With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Orlando is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears and discover valuable lessons about himself.

As someone who was introduced to "Lord of the Rings" by my favorite silver-haired elf and followed Bloom through my teenage years into adulthood, I am always thrilled to see him in new movies, shows, and now docuseries following him along as a human rather than an actor. I am curious to see this new side of an actor I have followed for so long; rather than seeing him as characters I am glad we will get some insight into the man himself.

Orlando Bloom: To The Edge will be three episodes long, 60 minutes each, and will stream on Peacock. No date has been announced as of yet; still listed as coming soon. It is being produced by STX Television and Amazing Owl. Executive Producers are Bloom, Adam Karasick, Al Berman, Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson, Jason Goldberg, and Scott Weintrob. And Co-Executive Producers are Matthew Akers, Jamie Bovshow, and Susan Hoenig.

