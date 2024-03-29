Posted in: AMC, BBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, bbc america, Krysten Ritter, orphan black, orphan black: echoes

Orphan Black: Echoes Teaser: Lucy Needs to Figure Out Who They Are

Premiering on AMC, BBC America, and AMC+ on Sunday, June 23rd, here's a new teaser for Krysten Ritter-starring Orphan Black: Echoes.

On Sunday, June 23rd, the "Orphan Black" universe will be blowing up in a big way. That's when AMC, BBC America & AMC+'s Krysten Ritter-starring Orphan Black: Echoes is set to hit our screens. After getting a sneak preview (above) that saw Ritter's Lucy beginning to learn the truth about who she is and how she came to be – despite Dr. Kira Manning's (Keeley Hawes) concerns – last month, we're getting a new teaser that offers a better sense of what Lucy is going to have to go through (and fight against) to discover who she truly is…

Here's a look at what's ahead this summer when Orphan Black: Echoes hits screens – followed by a look back at what else we've learned about the spinoff series so far. And don't forget to check out the preview clip above – as Ritter's Lucy begins learning the truth about who she is and how she came to be – a lesson Dr. Manning isn't sure she's ready to learn…

With the series set to hit screens on June 23rd, here's a look back at the official teaser trailer & series overview for AMC, BBC America & AMC+'s Orphan Black: Echoes:

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. Joining Ritter on the series is Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It's A Sin, Line of Duty) as Dr. Kira Manning, Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School) as Jules Lee, and Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap) as Jack.

In addition, Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher) as Dr. Eleanor Miller & Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Paul Darros have joined the cast. Kihlstedt's Eleanor is a brilliant, tough-as-nails neuroscientist who is deeply loyal to the people she's close to, including her wife and their son. Raised by working-class parents, nothing was ever handed to her; she is devoted to her work and gets up every day with a singular focus to make a breakthrough in her research. Liao's Darros is an extremely powerful self-made billionaire with a troubled past. Soft-spoken but with an undeniable presence, Darros is a man who always gets what he wants, no matter the cost.

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is the creator, writer, showrunner & executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett (the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons) on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Boat Rocker's Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce, in addition to Katie O'Connell Marsh.

