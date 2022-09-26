Our Flag Means Death: David Jenkins Confirms Season 2 Filming Start

Just when June had officially taken over, we learned that HBO Max had actually made a decision that made folks… happy? Yeah. They did. Seriously. And that decision was to bring back Academy Award-winner & multi-Emmy Award nominee Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit) & writer-showrunner David Jenkins' (People of Earth) Our Flag Means Death for a second season. Now, a little less than four months later, Jenkins has some very good news to share that fans of the Waititi & Rhys Darby (Wrecked, "Jumanji" film franchise)-starring historical comedy series have been waiting to hear.

"1 ticket to overly emotional pirateville please….," Jenkins wrote as the caption to an Instagram post that included the image of a clapperboard that reads, "Ep. 201." That's right, filming on the second season is officially underway- take a look:

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, had this to say when news of the series' return was first announced, "We are so happy to bring this truly one-of-a-kind series back! We congratulate David, Taika, Rhys, and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show's fans for embracing it wholeheartedly." Jenkins added, "We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet. Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible." Here's a look back at the tweet from the summer confirming a second season:

And for those feeling nostalgic, a look back at the official trailer for the premiere season:

The unique new comedy is (very) loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.

Joining Darby and Waititi during the first season were Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America, Saturday Night Live), Nat Faxon (Friends from College), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Nathan Foad (Bloods), Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), Con O'Neill (The Batman), Vico Ortiz (Vida), Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting), David Fane (Next Goal Wins, Bro'Town), Joel Fry (Cruella, In The Earth), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen, Army of Thieves), Matt Maher (Marriage Story, Captain Marvel), Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Los Espookys), and Samba Schutte (Sunnyside, 9-1-1).