Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Teaser Dropping This Wednesday

A teaser for MAX's David Jenkins, Taika Waititi & Garrett Basch's Our Flag Means Death Season 2 is set to drop this Wednesday.

Originally announced back in 2022, we learned earlier this year that the second season of creator-showrunner David Jenkins, Emmy-nominated executive producer & star Taika Waititi, and Emmy-nominated executive producer Garrett Basch's Rhys Darby-starring Our Flag Means Death would be hitting Max screens this October. Unfortunately, there wasn't a date released at that time – but that might very well change this Wednesday. In an interesting post that went live earlier today, fans were treated to two images along with the caption, "I spy something a-brewin' on the horizon." Well, if you look close enough you can see off in the horizon the words confirming that a teaser would be dropping tomorrow.

Here's a look at the message that went live earlier today, followed by a look back at the first season:

Season one was (very) loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas… they found love. Now they have to survive it.

"We are so happy to bring this truly one of a kind series back! We congratulate David, Taika, Rhys, and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show's fans for embracing it wholeheartedly," shared Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, Max, when news of a second season was first announced. Jenkins added, "We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet. Thanks to our team at [Max], our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible." The streaming series is executive-produced by Waititi, Jenkins, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted.

