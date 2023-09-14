Posted in: Max, Trailer, TV | Tagged: David Jenkins, HBO, hbo max, max, omfd, our flag means death, our flag means death season 2, Rhys Darby, taika waititi, trailer

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Trailer Reveals A Storm on The Horizon

Both the sea and love are unpredictable in the trailer for the second season of Max's Our Flag Means Death, premiering on October 5th.

The trailer for season two of Max's Our Flag Means Death has finally arrived, and the emotions are running high as we wait for the October 5th premiere to get here. Love is complicated, and so are reunions in the trailer for this new season of the highly anticipated series featuring Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby. The eight-episode second season of the Max Original comedy series, from creator-showrunner David Jenkins, Emmy-nominated executive producer, and star Waititi, and Emmy-nominated executive producer Garrett Basch, debuts with three episodes on Thursday, October 5 on Max. The season continues with two new episodes weekly leading up to the season finale on Thursday, October 26.

Others from season one return, such as Con O'Neill (Izzy), Vico Ortiz (Jim), Kristian Nairn (Wee John), Joel Fry (Frenchie), Matthew Maher (Black Pete), Leslie Jones (Spanish Jackie), Samson Kayo (Oluwande), Ewen Bremner (Nathaniel Buttons), Samba Schutte (Roach), and others. Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Academy Award-winner Waititi, alongside creator-showrunner Jenkins, Basch, and Dan Halsted. New faces appear, such as Minnie Driver, who will guest-star as the real-life Irish pirate Anne Bonny, and Ruibo Qian, who joins the cast as the mysterious merchant Susan.

Season one of Our Flag Means Death was (very) loosely based on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas… they found love. Now, they have to survive it. Let us know in the comments below what your favorite part of the trailer was!

