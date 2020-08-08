Outlander Season 6 Teases: Short-Hair Claire? Roger, Brianna "Journey"

We're sure that following the travels of Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they make their way across the Scottish countryside in STARZ's upcoming travel docu-series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham will be enough to appease Outlander fans as they await the sixth season (at least for a little while). But because the series understands that fandom survives off of teases, rumors, and speculation between seasons, EP Maril Davis and the team used the occasion of their PaleyFest virtual panel to offer up some season 6 morsels.

We mentioned Davis because the executive producer offered a teaser line that should get the flames of our "dumpster fires of speculation" tickling the very feet of the gods themselves! Okay, maybe a bit of an exaggeration but it's still a pretty meaty one: "Jamie and Claire, their love deepens; Roger and Brianna, they have their own journey… and Caitlin [O'Ryan], who plays Lizzie, has a great story, and she's such a great actress." Fellow EP Matthew B. Roberts went a bit more "general" (boo!) with what fans can expect, going with a line that could pretty much apply to every single season so far: "There are going to be joys, there's going to be a drama, there's going to be suffering, there's going to be tears. All of the above."

Caitriona Balfe (Claire) biggest concern about the upcoming season is when they'll be able to get back to work on it: "I'm so excited to see all of our crew. We miss them all dearly, and it's really sad that we're not all able to get up and go to work." Balfe also teased that Claire might be going with a different 'do next season ("Maybe I'll get a haircut this season, I don't know") and that it could even be something Heughan's Jamie helps her out with onscreen. Speaking of Heughan, he's also excited to get back to work so they can continue exploring the show's world now that the time-traveling aspect has become a much larger sandbox that others are playing in, too: "It feels like the universe is opening up a bit, and for us to draw upon as well … I can't wait to go back to work, honestly."

As for Sophie Skelton's Brianna and Richard Rankin's Roger, change is in the air with the sixth season, also. After the physical and emotional meatgrinder that Brianna went through, Skelton sees things moving in a different direction for her: "Brianna's pretty much been through everything that could happen to a person. But I know that there's so much more happening next season that will be exciting to see what we've got, what the writers do because it's always amazing." Echoing previous sentiments about their eagerness to get back to work, Rankin sees Roger as being much more on the offense when the series returns and that he "couldn't be more ready for the Revolutionary War."