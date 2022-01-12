Own Beavis and Butt-Head Production Cels Before The Show Returns

When it comes to subversive animation directed toward teens and adults but beloved by kids for its inappropriate glory, Beavis and Butt-Head is top-shelf stuff. This satirical animated series by Mike Judge has broken the generational barrier by resurrecting itself twice. It initially ran on MTV for seven seasons from 1993 to 1997 and then came back in 2011 for an encore season almost a decade later. Now, Mike Judge has announced that the series will return again and even tweeted drawings of an older Beavis and Butt-Head this very month. Before this iconic slacker classic returns, you can bring a piece of its history home with this auction now running at Heritage.

You can see a wider photo of the production cel here to see how this piece would look in your collection:

In addition to the cel, you can find the equally legless duo in an animation drawing that will be included in this lot:

Beavis and Butt-Head Production Cel Setup and Animation Drawings Group of 3 (MTV Productions, c. 1990s).

These two wisecracking slackers spend plenty of time sitting on the couch, watching the ol' boob tube ("He said 'boob!' Heh-heh-heh!"). Here they are, in an original hand-painted 12 field 2-cel production setup. Figure sizes are approximately 6" and 6.25". The cels are placed on a print, added for presentation purposes. With the cels are two similarly-posed 12 field animation drawings, both in graphite. Drawings are in Good condition with handling wear; cel setup is in Very Good condition with minor wear.

Best of luck to all fans of Mike Judge's classic cartoon series hoping to add this production cell setup and animation drawing group to their collection. You can head over to Heritage Auctions right now to place your bid.