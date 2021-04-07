Pamela Anderson/Tommy Lee Hulu Limited Series Lands Nick Offerman

Back in December 2020, Hulu caught us a bit off guard with news that Lily James (Rebecca) and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) were set to portray actress/model Pamela Anderson (Baywatch) and Motley Crew member Tommy Lee in a new event series for Hulu, Pam & Tommy (working title). Executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Preacher, The Boys) via their Point Grey production banner and Dylan Sellers through Limelight and Annapurna, the eight-episode series would be helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Rob Siegel– with a Spring 2021 filming start.

Since that time, it was confirmed that Rogen would be joining the project in front of the camera in the role of the person who originally stole the couple's private sex tape. Now we're learning that Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman (The Great North, Devs) has also joined the limited series in the role of Uncle Miltie. Big and burly, this legendary prolific porn impresario brings his larger-than-life stature into the workplace to keep things lively and real. Known as "The Money Guy," Offerman's Uncle Miltie helps Rand (Rogen) distribute the sex tape. A borderline sociopath, he treads a very thin line between humorous and horrific.

Though many will focus on the couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the national conversation it created over celebrity and privacy (as well as Tommy Lee's muti-tasking abilities when it comes to piloting a boat), the series will begin with Anderson and Lee's 96-hour "courtship" in 1995 that resulted in the two getting married. While there are still unanswered questions surrounding how the tape was obtained, Anderson would go on to sure video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group (IEG). The matter would be settled via a confidential agreement, with IEG returning to making the video available through its website. Though reports are that both Anderson and Lee are aware of the project being in development since earlier this year, neither are currently involved.