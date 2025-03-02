Posted in: Audio Dramas, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: A Better Paradise

A Better Paradise: Rockstar Co-Founder Dan Houser's Podcast Gets Novel

A Better Paradise: Volume One: The Aftermath is the first novel by Rockstar Games' Dan Houser from his Science Fiction drama podcast series.

Article Summary Dan Houser's podcast, A Better Paradise, becomes a novel from Absurd Ventures.

The book follows a near-future game project with unexpected superintelligence.

Simon & Schuster distributes; Midas Group handles translation rights to globalize reach.

A Better Paradise podcast topped charts, winning the 2024 Signal Award for Best Episode.

A Better Paradise, the Science Fiction audio drama podcast written by Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games and creative director behind the bestselling Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption video game franchises, will be published as a novel later this year. The book, A Better Paradise Volume One: An Aftermath, is an adaptation of Houser's science fiction audio series of the same name. It will be the first title from a new publishing imprint from Absurd Ventures, Houser's entertainment production company. The new publishing program is being overseen by Jason Bartholomew, CEO of U.K. PR and communications company Midas Group. Simon & Schuster will distribute the book, and the Bks Agency, which is part of Midas Group, will sell all translation rights for Absurd's books.

A Better Paradise is set in the near future; the story follows the development of an experimental video game project led by Dr. Mark Tyburn (The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln), a psychologist and inventor, leading to unanticipated results and the awakening of an unknown superintelligence. The original podcast series debuted at #1 on Apple's Fiction charts and won the 2024 Signal Award for Best Episode of Scripted Fiction. Absurd Ventures' projects also include two other original properties: a crime fiction universe called American Caper and a comedy satire universe called the Absurdaverse. A comics series based on American Caper and animation projects within the "Absurdaverse" are slated for 2025.

"Having collaborated with countless authors and publishing houses in my career, I knew instantly what a sensational opportunity this would be," Bartholomew said regarding the launch of the new publishing venture. "We all know from Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto, and other ground-breaking projects what a renowned and important storyteller Dan Houser is. To have Dan's first novel as the inaugural release for the Absurd Ventures imprint will set the tone for our aims to explore thrilling, fun, and surprising new universes, and we can't wait to share more about it all."

A Better Paradise is streaming on the usual podcast platforms

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!