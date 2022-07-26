Paper Girls: Amazon Series Releases "Bike Jams" Spotify Playlist

Amazon's Paper Girls series helps audiences get ready for the journey with a "Bike Jams Playlist" on Spotify ahead of the July 29th premiere of season one. With a mix of artists and songs, such as Sleigh Bells and Doja Cat, there's an epic bop in there for anyone to enjoy.

Paper Girls has continued to show how much music will play a part in the series, particularly when we see images of Mac adorning her headphones as if they're permanently attached. With a recent preview clip and this playlist release, the hype for July 29th to arrive already is all too real. It makes sense that a graphic novel steeped in sci-fi and time-related themes, after getting an adaptation for TV, would have just as unique of a music selection for fans.

"In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves."

Based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls, played by breakout leads Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, and Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman. Ali Wong also stars as the grown-up version of Erin, with Nate Corddry as Larry, Adina Porter as Prioress, and Jason Mantzoukas as Grandfather.