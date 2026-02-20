Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: paradise lost, wonder woman

Paradise Lost: James Gunn Shuts Down Wonder Woman Prequel Rumors

DC Studios James Gunn shut down rumors about the upcoming Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost, calling it an "insanely wrong thing."

DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn has been spending the last couple of weeks prepping for the filming start on David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult-starring Man of Tomorrow and pretty much continuing to craft his and co-CEO Peter Safran's DCU. That means that he's been MIA from social media, but he returned today to address a whole lot of topics – including the rumors and rumblings surrounding a number of projects. For this go-around, the focus is on Wonder Woman, a character who Gunn has made clear is the key to the new DCU, and they wanted to make sure they got things right. When the first round of DCU films and shows was announced, it was clear that Wonder Woman would have an impact on the TV side of things, with Paradise Lost set to focus on the story of Themyscira before Diana's birth. It's been a while since we got an update (more on that below), to the point that there were rumblings the series had been shelved. Thankfully, Gunn answered that with, "Definitely not," calling it an "insanely wrong thing" (one of many he addressed).

Here's a look at Gunn's response regarding the current status of Paradise Lost, followed by some previous comments from Gunn from last summer and more:

Speaking with EW in June 2025 as part of an exclusive interview, Gunn offered an update on how things were looking with Paradise Lost. "'Paradise Lost' is moving along. It's slow-moving, but it's moving. And, yeah, I really love that project a lot," Gunn said. In terms of how it impacts DC Studios' plans for Wonder Woman on the big screen, Gunn was asked if the series will directly connect with feature film plans. "Yes. Well, yes and no. Wonder Woman's a separate thing. We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now. So it's different. I mean, not different. They're connected. She's from f***ing Themyscira, so…," Gunn added.

Set before the birth of Diana (Wonder Woman) and located on the island of Themyscira, Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said they saw the series as a "Game of Thrones" -like take on Wonder Woman's origins ("It's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women": Safran) when it was first announced at the beginning of 2023. Comic fans may recognize the title from Phil Jimenez & George Pérez's Paradise Island Lost comics series. "How did that come about? What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?" were Gunn's rhetorical questions when explaining the series' themes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!