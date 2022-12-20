Party Down: STARZ 2022/2023 Trailer Includes Look at Series Revival

On Friday, February 24th, the spotlight shines once again on the Party Down catering team, who've moved on with their lives over the course of the ten years since we lack checked in with them- including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott, Severance, Parks and Recreation). But after a surprise reunion, the gang finds themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles. That's how things are looking heading into the long-awaited six-episode return of the hit comedy series Party Down. Following up on the teaser & first-look image that was released last week, STARZ has included two quick scenes in their 2022/2023 trailer that dropped earlier today. Here are two screencaps from the clip:

Now here's a look at STARZ's complete "2022 Year in Review" as well as a look at what's ahead for the new year (with the clips from Party Down kicking in at around the 1:10 mark):

The comedy series returns on Friday, February 24th at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming & on-demand platforms (and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil & Latin America). On linear, Party Down will hit STARZ at 9:00 pm ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. Now, about that teaser we mentioned…

But Scott's not returning alone, with original cast members Ken Marino (The Other Two, Veronica Mars), Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Bless this Mess, Veronica Mars) and, Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, The Great North) also on board. Joining the crew for the series return are Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Yes Day) Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force, Brockmire), and Zoë Chao (Love Life, The Afterparty). James Marsden (Disenchanted, Dead to Me) is set to recur as a guest star.

The third season is executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, iZombie), John Enbom (iZombie, Benched), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (Veronica Mars, iZombie), and Scott. Enbom also serves as showrunner, with Party Down produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television. With the first two seasons hitting screens in 2009 & 2010 (do we really need to tell you which came first, Season 1 or Season 1?), there's a lot of ground for the revival series to cover. If you need to catch up, both seasons remain available on STARZ and for download or streaming via the STARZ app.