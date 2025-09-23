Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker: Dave Bautista Talks Passing on Role, John Cena's Success

Dave Bautista discusses turning down the lead role in HBO Max's Peacemaker and James Gunn tapping fellow pro wrestler John Cena for the part.

It's hard to imagine the good fortune that Dave Bautista and John Cena had, not only breaking the mold of most traditional wrestlers-turned-actors who find their acting careers quite short and a low ceiling. While most can argue Dwayne Johnson's success paved their way, Bautista and Cena have achieved sustained success on their own right. Bautista garnered critical acclaim with his run as the MCU's Drax the Destroyer from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and Cena drew his highest praise on the HBO Max series Peacemaker as the title character. James Gunn, who is the creative force behind both, revealed that it was Bautista, not Cena, who was the original choice, casting Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker. While promoting his role in Afterburn, Bautista spoke with ComicBook.com to reflect on his decision to turn the role down, why he's grateful Cena got it, and how, in hindsight, he doesn't see anyone else playing that role.

Peacemaker: Dave Bautista on His Loss Becoming Cena's Gain

The former WWE champion revealed his commitment to Netflix's Army of the Dead caused a scheduling conflict that led him to turn down the DC role. "I think it was great. It was a blessing in disguise that I didn't do that, because I have to say, I have to be honest, there's no way that I would have been able to do that role like John," Bautista said. "He's just perfect for it, you know, and I wouldn't have done it justice, and it wouldn't have been as successful. So, look, and I am, I'm saying that with a bit of envy, you know, I would love it. I just wouldn't have been able to do the same thing that John does to bring to that character. It wouldn't have been the same. It wouldn't have been as good. I can honestly say it wouldn't have been as good."

Inaugural Entertainment's Afterburn, which also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Olga Kurylenko, and

Kristofer Hivju is in theaters. Peacemaker, which also stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo, streams Thursdays on HBO Max.

