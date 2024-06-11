Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, frank grillo, james gunn, max, peacemaker, Rick Flag, season 2

Peacemaker: Frank Grillo Shows He's "Getting Dialed In" for Season 2

Frank Grillo showed off how he's been "getting dialed in" for filming on the second season of James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker.

With production underway on the second season of writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker, we've had some very interesting casting news over the past few months. This week, we learned that Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) had been tapped for the role of Sasha Bordeaux, with David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) also on board – but in an undisclosed role. That news came nearly a month after we learned that Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. would be making the jump from the animated world of the upcoming Creature Commandos to the live-action series – and looking for answers from the man who killed his son, we're guessing. Checking in via Instagram Stories and tagging Gunn and Cena, Grillo showed off how he's been "getting dialed in" for the season:

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

