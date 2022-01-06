Peacemaker "Project: Butterfly": Meet "Lone Wolf" Emilia Harcourt

While James Gunn is busy trying to bring his HBO Max series Peacemaker to the rest of the world, viewers continue to be introduced to the members of "Project: Butterfly" ahead of the John Cena-starring "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series' January 13th debut. After a chance to get to know Cena's Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker and Chukwudi Iwuji's Clemson Murn a little better, it's time for Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) to offer us the intel on Emilia Harcourt in her post-Amanda Waller role on a team that isn't exactly suited for someone who considers themselves a "lone wolf."

So now here's a look at Holland discussing what it is that "lone wolf" Harcourt brings to the team:

Now here's a look back at our first two chances from earlier this week to get to know the "Project: Butterfly" team up close & personal via daily one-on-one sessions with the cast. And don't forget that the first three episodes ("A Whole New Whirled," "Best Friends Never" & "Better Goff Dead") of HBO Max's Peacemaker will be hitting the streamer on January 13:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.