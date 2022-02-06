Peacemaker S01 Episode 6 Review: Bracing for All-Out Pande-Murn-ium

There's a lot to unload in the Peacemaker episode "Murn After Reading" as we find out how far and how deep the alien conspiracy goes in the HBO Max series. It's hard to believe there are only two episodes left on the season of this HBO Max series. On top of the intergalactic threat, the ARGUS team is going to face another on the home front. Here is your official "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially being turned on so fair warning moving forward.

Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) discovered an unsettling truth about her boss Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) and to steal a quote from Desi Arnaz from the classic sitcom, Murn's "got some 'splainin" to do. To her surprise, Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) confides that she also knew about Murn's secret as does Economos (Steve Agee), to which he juvenilely responds by plugging his ears pretending not to hear the secret. Song (Annie Chang) goes over her bossCaptain Caspar Locke's (Christopher Heyerdahl) head and has Chris' (John Cena) racist father Auggie (Robert Patrick) released from prison upon finding out the truth about his frame-up. Of course, we know that there is no way this going to end well for anyone

Narrative paths cross as forces converge on Peacemaker's place as he and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) attempt an escape. As per Murphy's Law and how it played out over the next series of events, everything that could go wrong did despite the duo's successful escape (as the Evergreen Police Dept learns later on). But even within all of this action, it's a quiet moment that might just be the standout scene from the episode. We get another moment of humanity from Chris that continues him down his road to redemption, with Cena masterfully playing a piano cover of the Mötley Crüe hit "Home Sweet Home". Also, the classroom opening is one of the funnier sequences of the series and more than deserving of repeat viewing. While it adds another layer to the main character's personality traits, we're still left at a crossroads when it comes to resolving his childhood trauma. Also, special mention for Chang's performance, which reminded me of the Tim Burton classic Mars Attacks with regards to how she's faring with the chaos. Directed by James Gunn, "Murn After Reading" begins to bring the storyline threads of the previous episodes together in a manic yet heartfelt manner that does a nice job of setting the stage the final two-episode run.

For those of you asking, yes, that was really @JohnCena playing the piano version of Motley Crue's "Home Sweet Home" in the latest episode of #Peacemaker. It has been added to the Peacemaker Official Playlist, or you can listen to it directly here: https://t.co/GTJPdiXHpe pic.twitter.com/sUNb2rlgFn — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

