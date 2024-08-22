Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: HBO, james gunn, max, peacemaker, preview, season 2

Peacemaker S02: Cena, Patrick Filming; Dir. Alethea Jones Joins DCU?

Peacemaker writer/director James Gunn shared he was filming with John Cena & Robert Patrick today; director Alethea Jones joins the New DCU?

When we last checked in on how things were going with the second season of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) was giving us a look at the stunt training that she and Freddie Stroma (Adrian Chase/Vigilante) went through with the stunt team (Gunn: "People are gonna freak the fuck out on this sequence"). For this go-around, we've got an interesting little mystery surrounding director Alethea Jones (Evil, Shining Vale) – but before we get to that? Gunn shared an Eagly-involved fight scene from the first season to let us know that he was filming with Cena and Robert Patrick when he posted it.

As for Jones, here's where it gets interesting. "[DC Studios] is cooking up some excellent stuff. I'm all for it, and I have the hat to prove it! 🤸🏻‍♂️💥💫💫💫💫💫" Jones wrote in their Instagram post from earlier today, sporting a pretty sweet Superman baseball cap with the new "S" logo from the upcoming film. Okay – it looks like Jones will definitely be involved in the New DCU. Not long after, Gunn posted a screencap of Jones' post image on Instagram Stories – adding an image of a "peace dove." That's where we have to speculate a bit because we would assume that means that they're directing an episode of the second season. But could Jones' message be implying even more directorial work on the horizon? Possibly Lanterns? Here's a look:

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

