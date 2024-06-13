Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, John Cena, peacemaker

Peacemaker S02: James Gunn Checks In From Filming (We Need That Mug)

James Gunn checked in on social media to let us know that Peacemaker Season 2 was filming - but we can't stop obsessing over that mug.

It wasn't too long ago that we got the heads-up that production on the second season of writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker was getting underway – even as Gunn continues his work as the writer and director of the upcoming DC Studios' Superman film. Since that time, we learned that Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. would be making the jump from the animated world of the December-debuting Creature Commandos to Gunn's live-action series. Not long after, we had confirmed casting announcements that included Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) would be joining him behind the camera to direct a few of the season's episodes. That brings us to today – with Gunn taking to social media to make sure fans knew that filming was underway today.

Here's a look at Gunn's post getting the word out that shooting is underway – including an image of a mug that now everyone and their mother wants to own…

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

