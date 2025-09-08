Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker S02E04 Adds Foxy Shazam, Pretty Maids, H.E.A.T. to Playlist

James Gunn has updated the official Peacemaker playlist with tracks from Foxy Shazam, Pretty Maids, H.E.A.T. for S02E04: "Need I Say Door."

With a new episode of DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2 hitting HBO Max screens later this week, we're going to have more to say about S02E04: "Need I Say Door" (directed by Peter Sollett and written by Gunn) over the next few days. But for now, Gunn has updated the show's official playlist to go along with the trailer above with tracks that are all about the fourth episode. We're talking "Oh Lord" from Foxy Shazam, "Please Don't Leave Me" by Pretty Maids, and "A Shot at Redemption" from H.E.A.T.

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios

