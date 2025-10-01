Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 Ep. 7 Images Released; Gunn Teases S02 Finale

Along with new images for HBO Max's Peacemaker S02E07: "Like a Keith in the Night," we look at what Gunn has teased about the season finale.

Things aren't just going bad for the 11th Street Kids in one universe; they're going bad for them in two universes heading into the penultimate episode of DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2, S02E07: "Like a Keith in the Night." In their universe, they've got Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) entering into an unholy alliance – one that our heroes don't even know about yet. But trumping all of that is what's going down in Chris's (Cena) "perfect universe" – the one that turned out to be Earth-X, a world where the Nazis won WWII. With that in mind, we have an image gallery for this week's episode added to our preview of what's about to go down (with Gunn teasing that we will be learning a lot about what the deal is with Earth-X).

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7 "Like a Keith in the Night" – Directed by Alethea Jones and written by James Gunn, here's a look at the image gallery that was released, followed by the latest additions to the show's Spotify playlist ("Oh Lord" by Foxy Shazam, "Still Pretending" by First Signal, "We Can Never Die" by Vains of Jenna, and "Goretex Weather Report" by Shining) and some recent teases from Gunn regarding the season finale. In addition, you can check out the official episode trailer at the top of the article.

Season 2 Finale Will "More Than Tease" DCU's Future: James Gunn

Ahead of the penultimate episode, Gunn took part in a watch party on Threads to offer insights and answer questions about S02E06 "Ignorance Is Chris," the second season, and the overall DCU. Along the way, Gunn dropped a tease or two about the season finale (S02E08: "Full Nelson"), which he confirmed will be longer than the previous episodes. Here's a look at some of the highlights, including how the season finale will set things in motion for the DCU moving forward, whether cameos will be a factor, where things could be heading with the QUC (Quantum Unfolding Chamber), and how you might not know the characters this season as well as you thought:

Will "Peacemaker" Season 2 Finale Tease The DCU's Future? "More than tease!"

Will "Peacemaker" Season 2 Finale Have a Lot of Cameos? "It's not about the cameos. It's about the story and the twists and the emotion and fun. Cameos are only fun if they're a part of the story."

Just When You Thought You Knew Your Favorite Characters…: "If you guys think you have these characters all figured out and put into a nice little hole, next week's episode might show you that's not the case."

Expect a Set Even Better Than the QUC: "The QUC was really great. But the best set is in Episode 8!!"

Will We Be Seeing More of the QUC in the DCU's Future: "Welll you might be in luck!!"

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios

