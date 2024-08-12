Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: HBO, james gunn, max, peacemaker, preview, season 2

Peacemaker Season 2: Grillo on James Gunn's Work Ethic, Offers Update

James Gunn is directing Peacemaker Season 2, Frank Grillo respects Gunn's work ethic, and David Denman appreciates the opportunity.

We've got a trifecta of updates regarding the second season of James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker – from Gunn, Frank Grillo (Rick Flag, Sr.), and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy). First up, Grillo checked in to let us know that he was filming a few scenes today and that Gunn would be directing. From there, Grillo went on to praise Gunn's work ethic – and rightfully so, as Grillo reminds us that Gunn went from wrapping filming on Superman to working on Peacemaker. Speaking of Gunn, he also checked in to let everyone know "what fun we're having on this set" and to explain how it can be fun on set whether it's for a huge film or a more "intimate" show like the Max series. "Coming to work today is a blast. What fun we're having on this set. It's fun to be on an enormous set like 'Superman' and then move to a more fun and fast and intimate show like 'Peacemaker.' Variety and changing things up are creatively invigorating! I don't need more hours in a day because I'm focused when I work and I have a great team around me. " Gunn shared.

"Completed another great race with my brother @elijahwolfheart So grateful to be out here still doing this ❤️ Thanks to @jamesgunn and @dcstudiosofficial for putting me in @peacemaker and kicking my butt into gear. It''s been a hell of a journey to get here today. Big love to my trainer @paolomascitti for putting up with all my bitching. BUT most importantly a huge thank you to family and my incredible wife @mercedesmason for holding down the fort while I spent the last 4 months training. More to come! Can't wait for you all to see #Peacemaker season 2!! 🏊🏼🚴🏃🥇🙏🏼❤️" Denman wrote in his Instagram post, thanking Gunn for the casting him in the streaming series and how it was "kicking my butt into gear" – here's a look:

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

