Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn's Joke Subtitle Clears Up DCU Canon

Peacemaker writer/director James Gunn was having some fun when he joked about what the subtitle of the second season should be.

Aside from our Bat-Mite hopes, the last time we checked in on how things were looking with the second season of writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker, Gunn was clarifying what would and wouldn't be making the cut from the first season in the New DCU. The truth is almost all of 'Peacemaker' is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of 'Peacemaker,'" Gunn revealed. Of course, Gunn's referring to that season finale scene where Zack Snyder's Justice League showed up way too late (with Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's The Flash seen up close and with speaking lines) and got bad-mouthed by a clearly pissed-off Peacemaker and what's left of the team.

Now that we've given you the backstory, you'll be able to better appreciate what Gunn was joking about during a recent interview with Collider to promote Max's Creature Commandos. When asked if the season would have a subtitle (yeah, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol absolutely comes to mind), laughed, adding, "I think Peacemaker Season 2, asterisk, no Justice League happened in Peacemaker Season 1." As for how filming is going, Gunn noted that they were down to only days now. From there, it's onto the editing stage, with the writer/director adding, "Gonna go and hole up, and I love editing, that's my favorite part, so I can't wait to just concentrate on that for a while."

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

