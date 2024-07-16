Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, max, peacemaker, season 2

Peacemaker Season 2 Star Frank Grillo Warns "It's About to Go Down"

Peacemaker Season 2 star Frank Grillo says he has "a bone to pick" with John Cena over what happpened to his "son," Rick Flag, Jr.

As far as DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's New DCU goes, Frank Grillo is the best example yet of how things are going to work. Along with voicing Rick Flag, Sr. for Creature Commandos, Grillo is playing the live-action version of the character for both David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman and the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker. And it's the latter that Grillo was discussing during an Instagram Stories post from earlier today, showing us how he's gotten into shape – while also making sure that Cena knew that he had "a bone to pick" with him. Channeling his inner Rick Flag, Sr., Grillo reminded Cena's Peacemaker that he knows what he did to Flag, Jr. Uh-oh…

Joining Grillo for the second season are Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

