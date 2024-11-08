Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Barry Keoghan, peaky blinders

Peaky Blinders: Barry Keoghan on "Blue Eye-Off" with Cillian Murphy

Barry Keoghan on joining the cast of Steven Knight's Cillian Murphy-starring Peaky Blinders film and Murphy's "gorgeous blue eyes."

Earlier this month, Peaky Blinders fans were treated to their first look at Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) from the Cillian Murphy (reprising his role as Thomas Shelby)-starring and Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, Wild Rose)-directed Netflix film. Now, Keoghan is offering them some additional insights into the continuation of Steven Knight's critically acclaimed series. Checking in with Seth Myers on Thursday night for NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers (beginning at the 3:55 mark in the video above), Keoghan shares how excited he it to be a part of the project and to work with Murphy. From there, Keoghan jokes how "troublesome" Murphy's and Keoghan's respective beautiful blue eyes were while filming before gaining a deeper appreciation for Meyers' own baby blues.

Peaky Blinders: What Barry Keoghan Had to Say Back in September…

Speaking with IndieWire in support of his film Bird at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Keoghan wasn't able to go into much detail about what fans can expect, but he did have some things to say about the script – including that he's read it. "I wouldn't be attached to it if I didn't [read the script]," Keoghan shared. "But yeah, I read the script and loved it and have chatted to Cillian [Murphy] about it and it's going to be epic." Here's a look back at the announcement that went out at the beginning of June, showing off the cover of the film's script – followed by comments from Murphy, Harper, and Knight:

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpA — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Joining Murphy and Keoghan are Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Silo), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction), and Jay Lycurgo (Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, I May Destroy You). On the returning side, viewers can expect Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders.' This is one for the fans," Murphy shared. "When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. 'Peaky' has always been a story about family – and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix," Harper added. "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen," Knight shared. "It will be an explosive chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story. No holds barred. Full on 'Peaky Blinders' at war."

Knight penned the script for the film and is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason are set as executive producers.

