Pennyworth Season 2 Release Date Set: New Teaser, Key Art; 2 Join Cast

Last month, EPIX's Batman prequel series Pennyworth got the eyeballs buzzing with word that Alfred's (Jack Bannon) job of protecting and assisting billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) during the second season is about to get a bit more complicated when it's revealed that Martha Kane (Emma Paetz) is pregnant. Now, fans are learning when the series will be returning, as well as some familiar names set to join the cast. Set to kick off on December 13th, the series will release two episodes before its two-part midseason finale on December 27th (with the season's remaining episode set to premiere in 2021)- and we have new season key art and a teaser to mark the occasion.

But before we get to that, make sure to welcome Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials), who will be taking on the role of Lucius Fox. Fox is a young American scientist, precise to the point of pedantry, deliberately calm, honest, and direct to a fault; he suffers no fools gladly. His friends would say he's a man of conscience; his enemies would say he's judgmental and dogmatic. Joining him is Jessica de Gouw (The Hunting, Gretel and Hansel) as Melanie Troy, a military orphan who became a woman of the world far too young. She married a dominating older man, but with her wry intelligence and a sardonic sense of humor, she's no submissive and gives as good as she gets. Introduced to Alfie as the wife of his former SAS Captain, the two kindred spirits have an immediate connection.

From Warner Horizon Scripted Television, DC origin story Pennyworth is a ten-episode, one-hour drama series based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne's legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Bruce's billionaire father, in 1960's London.

For the second season, Hainsley Lloyd, Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Polly Walker, Paloma Faith, and Jason Flemyng are returning to join Bannon, Aldridge, and Paetz. Joining the cast for this round of action as series regulars are James Purefoy (The Following, Sex Education, Altered Carbon), Edward Hogg (Taboo, Harlots, White Lightning), Jessye Romeo (Curfew, In the Long Run), Ramon Tikaram (Brassic, The Victim), and Harriet Slater (Faunutland and the Lost Magic). Pennyworth stems from executive producer and writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist), and executive producer and director Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series). The Epix series is based on characters created for DC Comics by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.