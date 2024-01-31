Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: destiny 2, disney, fantasy, John Wick 4, Lance Riddick, Percy Jackson And The Olympian, resident evil, rick riordan, streaming, The Wire, young adult

Percy Jackson and The Olympians Season Finale Honors Lance Reddick

The season finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians included a touching tribute to the late, great "Zeus" himself, Lance Reddick.

The late, great Lance Reddick received a poignant sendoff from Percy Jackson and the Olympians team with the premiere of the finale of season two. The actor, who plays Zeus in the Disney+ series, suddenly passed away in March, not long after production on Percy Jackson wrapped. In the Season 1 finale, Reddick has an extensive scene with series lead Walker Scobell, as Percy faces Zeus atop Mount Olympus. Of course, Lance Reddick would play Zeus, father of the gods of Olympia! Who else could possibly play him? After the finale episode, there is a title card that reads: "In loving memory of Lance Reddick."

After Reddick's passing, original book author Rick Riordan wrote a tribute to the actor on his blog, where he frequently communicates with fans, describing Reddick as a "vibrant, kind and talented" man. "His gravitas and regal bearing made him perfect for the king of the gods, but from what I could tell, in person, he was nothing like the blustery and distant sky god. He had a marvelous and quirky sense of humor. He was thoughtful, caring, and piercingly perceptive," Riordan wrote. The author also promised Reddick's scenes would "remind us of how much brilliance we have lost." Zeus has a presence throughout all five of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians novels. It's not clear how the team has decided to move forward with the character beyond Season 1 – if the role of Zeus would be recast. Reddick's final feature film role was as Charon, the concierge of the Continental Hotel in John Wick 4, where he was killed off after appearing in all the previous films in the series. He had previously had lead roles in The Wire, Fringe, and Bosch. He even played Arnold Wesker in Netflix's one-season version of Resident Evil. He was also popular in video circles for playing Commander Zavala in Destiny 2 and was known for playing the game himself for fun. The finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now streaming on Disney+.

