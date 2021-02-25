Perry Mason Season 2: Eric Lange, Justin Kirk Upped to Series Regulars

A new year brings some new news about a new season of HBO's Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason, which was renewed by the cable giant in July 2020. On Thursday, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Eric Lange and Justin Kirk are being promoted from recurring characters to series regulars when the series returns. "It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, when the renewal was first announced last summer. "Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930's Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season." Lange's Detective Holcomb is a commanding force as a homicide detective within the LAPD, a master of intimidation with a knack for getting his way without regard for proper procedure. Kirk's Hamilton Berger is a future nemesis to Rhys's Perry Mason. Though not yet the district attorney, Berger is a rising lawyer in the DA's office who found himself surprisingly entangled in Mason's big case and became an unlikely friend to the man who will become his greatest foe.

HBO's Perry Mason also stars John Lithgow as Elias Birchard "E.B." Jonathan, a struggling attorney and a semi-regular employer of Mason; Juliet Rylance as Della Street, E.B. Jonathan's creative and driven legal secretary; Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice McKeegan, the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, preaching to a hungry congregation and a radio audience across the country; Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, a beat cop with a knack for detective work; and Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, who is hired by Mason as an extra set of eyes on his various investigations.

Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcón, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, and Robert Patrick also star. Executive producers include Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, and director Timothy Van Patten. Aida Rodgers co-executive produces, with Matthew Rhys producing. Created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, the series is based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.