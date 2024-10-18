Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: NYCC, phineas and ferb

Phineas and Ferb Gets The Band Back Together at NYCC to Talk Return

The creators and cast of Phineas and Ferb hit the stage at NYCC 2024 to preview the new season of the Disney Channel/Disney+ animated series.

Phineas and Ferb co-creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire (Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz) and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh (Major Francis Monogram) were joined by stars Vincent Martella (Phineas Flynn), David Errigo Jr. (Ferb Fletcher), Ashley Tisdale (Candace Flynn), Caroline Rhea (Linda Flynn-Fletcher), Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus), and Alyson Stoner (Isabella Garcia-Shapiro) at New York Comic Con 2024.

Phineas and Ferb Forever: "Dude, We Got the Band Back Together…in New York!"

The cast and crew reunited for a panel in front of a packed audience to announce their roles in the upcoming season and reveal new teaser art. Moderated by Variety's Mike Schneider, the group shared their favorite memories from working on the iconic series, which first premiered over 15 years ago. Fans were treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the highly anticipated new season, debuting next year on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Disney announced that the new season of Phineas and Ferb will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State area.

In other words, it's business as usual for the gang. You have to have grown up with the series to know this is their whole thing of having a mad scientist wanting to conquer only the Tri-State area for some reason – and only two neighbourhood kids are able to stop him. Just give in and go with it. That's the whole point of kids' adventures, so stop asking questions. Phineas and Ferb has since won five Emmys, and Disney Television Animation declared it was its most successful animated series ever in the Kids 6-11 and tweens 9-14 demos. The show turned into a major global franchise for Disney, leading to a live touring show, junior novels, apparel, toys, video games, food, health, and beauty. All four original seasons and the films are currently streaming on Disney+.

